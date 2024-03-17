Southland Equity Partners LLC Takes $284,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after acquiring an additional 828,022 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $41.53.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

