Sovryn (SOV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $355,540.86

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $31.20 million and approximately $355,540.86 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002552 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 45,648,683.79575359 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.73296371 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $309,238.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

