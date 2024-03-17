SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Position Lifted by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises 3.5% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First International Bank & Trust owned about 0.32% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

