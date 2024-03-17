SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NZUS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of -1.10.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF ( NASDAQ:NZUS Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,013,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,973,000. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF accounts for 12.6% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Regents of The University of California owned 98.37% of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

