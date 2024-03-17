SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
SPYV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. 2,310,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,427. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $49.35.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
