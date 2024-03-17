SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 270.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100,289 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,064,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,641 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $137.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.