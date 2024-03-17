SR Bancorp, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SRBK)

SR Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 18th. SR Bancorp had issued 9,055,172 shares in its initial public offering on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $90,551,720 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of SR Bancorp’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SRBK stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SR Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SR Bancorp

In other news, CEO William P. Taylor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SR Bancorp by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $104,000.

SR Bancorp Company Profile



SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

