Status Market Cap Achieves $177.69 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Status has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $177.69 million and approximately $15.47 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005774 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00025996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00015722 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,914.16 or 0.99877341 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010228 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.45 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04441871 USD and is down -8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $15,000,007.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

