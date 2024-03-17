Status Reaches Market Cap of $180.13 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Status has a market cap of $180.13 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005679 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00025615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015903 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001757 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,358.75 or 0.99959195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010445 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.00 or 0.00154996 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

