Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.510-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.51-$3.55 EPS.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.37. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.75.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after buying an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,452,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,576,000 after purchasing an additional 80,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

