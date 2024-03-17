STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STEP Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STEP Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock opened at C$3.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.16. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47. The firm has a market cap of C$248.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.25.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

