Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.25.

SRCL stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $57.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -217.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 833,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,286,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,644,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $24,363,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

