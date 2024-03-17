Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Sells $50,556.00 in Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,033 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. Wedbush boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Articles

