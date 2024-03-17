Stifel Nicolaus Raises Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$16.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Beacon Securities cut Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$18.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 42.19%.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
