Stifel Nicolaus Raises Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$16.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Beacon Securities cut Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$18.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

TSE:ASTL opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.