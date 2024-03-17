StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $611,650.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

