StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
