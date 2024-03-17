StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares during the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.