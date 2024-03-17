StockNews.com Downgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVYFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Gravity Price Performance

GRVY opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. Gravity has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $505.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 124.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gravity by 856.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Gravity during the second quarter worth about $2,108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 6.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

