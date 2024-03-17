StockNews.com Downgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

