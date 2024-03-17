StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

