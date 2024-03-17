StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
