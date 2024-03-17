StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

