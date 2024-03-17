StockNews.com Upgrades Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hello Group

Hello Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Hello Group by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,238,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 924,447 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 159,342 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,839,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.