Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Director Kim Korth Sells 7,745 Shares of Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $127,715.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stoneridge Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of SRI stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $461.46 million, a P/E ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
