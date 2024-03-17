Stride (NYSE:LRN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LRN. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.25. Stride has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stride by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

