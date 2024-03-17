Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Summit Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,814,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,998,000 after buying an additional 3,339,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Summit Materials by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,437,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,888 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUM

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.