Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.46

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.46 and traded as high as $20.42. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 124,140 shares.
Summit Midstream Partners Trading Down 9.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $191.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $66,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
