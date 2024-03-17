Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.46

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.46 and traded as high as $20.42. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 124,140 shares.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $191.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $66,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 1,773.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Stories

