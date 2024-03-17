SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SurgePays Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SURG opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. SurgePays has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SURG. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SurgePays during the first quarter worth $56,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter valued at $107,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SurgePays by 32.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100,866 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

