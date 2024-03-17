SVB Leerink Lowers Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.68. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

