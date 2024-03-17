S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

SANW opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

About S&W Seed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,250,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 179,999 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

