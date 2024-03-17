S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Price Performance
SANW opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.70.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
