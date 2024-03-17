Sweat Economy Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.62 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $106.62 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sweat Economy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,828,516,377 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,885,698,175 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sweat Economy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sweat Economy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.