Synthomer’s (SYNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.10) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 350 ($4.48) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.88).
Synthomer Price Performance
About Synthomer
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synthomer
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.