Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Target Hospitality in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

TH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $905.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 57.96% and a net margin of 29.53%. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.