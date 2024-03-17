TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 777,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,813 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,122,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 186,300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $778,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 161,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 864,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 147,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSI remained flat at $4.67 during trading on Friday. 114,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,438. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

(Get Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.