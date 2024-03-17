TCW Transform 500 ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:VOTE)

TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1855 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Price Performance

TCW Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $591.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16.

Get TCW Transform 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

About TCW Transform 500 ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.