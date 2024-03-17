TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ) Announces $0.04 Dividend

TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NETZ opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of TCW Transform Systems ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 4th quarter worth $276,000.

About TCW Transform Systems ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

