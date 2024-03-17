TD Cowen Boosts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $110.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Itron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.70.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of Itron stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. Itron has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $96.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Itron by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Itron by 313.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

