TD Securities Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$225.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from a sector perform under weight rating to an underperform underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$181.78.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$213.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$159.25 and a 1-year high of C$217.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$206.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$189.15.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9801077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. In related news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,853.20. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. Insiders sold a total of 5,727 shares of company stock worth $827,550 over the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

