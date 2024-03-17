TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.67.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $139.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,873,731,000 after acquiring an additional 376,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,070,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,414,855,000 after buying an additional 1,492,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,938,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.