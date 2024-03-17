TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

FTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.74.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after buying an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after buying an additional 9,287,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after buying an additional 7,043,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

