Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Announces Earnings Results

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Telos updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Telos Stock Up 25.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $3.96 on Friday. Telos has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Telos by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Telos by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Stories

