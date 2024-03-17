Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Telos had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Telos updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Telos has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 325,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Telos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,383,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,673 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Telos by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

