Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.75. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

