Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $631.49 million and approximately $64.32 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000890 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000649 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 687,400,471 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

