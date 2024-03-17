TerraClassicUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $262.27 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $262.27 million and $24.28 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00083073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001350 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,965,918,442 coins and its circulating supply is 8,954,647,070 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

