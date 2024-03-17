Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRNO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $62.79 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

