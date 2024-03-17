Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.04.

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

Tesla stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.57. 97,146,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,745,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.39. The company has a market cap of $520.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

