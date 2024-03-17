Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Shares Up 0%

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. 537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

