Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Shares Up 0%

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. 537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.