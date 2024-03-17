Tezos (XTZ) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $47.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00001963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001328 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000888 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 995,362,570 coins and its circulating supply is 974,682,965 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.