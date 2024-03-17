The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Trimmed by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 339,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,479,000 after buying an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

