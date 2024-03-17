The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 623.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GCV opened at $3.65 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

