The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $167,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $6,923,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,642. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.